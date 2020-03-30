Mandaluyong mayor Abalos placed under quarantine

Mandaluyong City mayor Carmelita ‘Menchie’ Abalos announced that she has been placed under 14-day self quarantine.

Abalos underwent quarantine after contact tracing by the Mandaluyong City Health Department showed that the mayor was exposed to a patient that tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Hinihiling ko po ang inyong pang-unawa na kailangan kong sundin ang payong ito,” Abalos said in her Facebook page.

“Makakaasa po kayo na magpapatuloy pa rin ang paglilingkod ng ating Pamahalaang lokal at ang aking pagtuon sa kalagayan ng ating lungsod at mga mamamayan,” she assured.

Mandaluyong City Health Officer Dr. Alex Sta. Maria said that Abalos is asymptomatic or does not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

Sta. Maria added that health personnel of Mandaluyong City Health Department will monitor Abalos while she remains under the 14-day quarantine.