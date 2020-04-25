Mall operations in areas under general quarantine to resume, ‘no lingering’ allowed: Palace

Mall operations in certain areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will resume starting May 1 but with restrictions, presidential and IATF spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.
In a statement, Roque said that despite being placed under a relaxed quarantine measure, only certain sections of malls such as supermarkets, drugstores, banks, laundry services, restaurants for takeout and delivery, and hardware are allowed to open.
He also emphasized that mall-goers will be prohibited from “lingering” since the country is still on its mission of flattening the cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Roque noted that temperature or air-conditioning shall be set to 26 degrees Celsius and free wifi will be removed to discourage the public from staying inside malls.
The government will also set an age limit of mall-goers as only those aged 21 to 59 years old with ID and “not looking sickly” are allowed to enter.
Temperature check, wearing masks, and the use of alcohol are mandatory.
Meanwhile, mall operators were required to provide gloves and masks to their staff.
Provinces or areas which are considered moderate- and low-risk in the spread of COVID-19 will be placed under a general community quarantine starting on May 1.
These are as follows:
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- La Union
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Marinduque
- Camarines Sur
- Capiz
- Samar
- Western Samar
- Zamboanga Del Sur
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- Maguindanao
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Siquijor
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Sultan Kudarat
- Lanao del Sur
- Apayao
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Kalinga
- Ilocos Sur
- Batanes
- Quirino
- Aurora
- Palawan
- Romblon
- Camarines Norte
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Guimaras
- Bohol
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
- Davao Occidental
- Sarangani
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Island
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Basilan, Sulu
Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte announced that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15.
