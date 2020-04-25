Mall operations in areas under general quarantine to resume, ‘no lingering’ allowed: Palace

Mall operations in certain areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will resume starting May 1 but with restrictions, presidential and IATF spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.

In a statement, Roque said that despite being placed under a relaxed quarantine measure, only certain sections of malls such as supermarkets, drugstores, banks, laundry services, restaurants for takeout and delivery, and hardware are allowed to open.

He also emphasized that mall-goers will be prohibited from “lingering” since the country is still on its mission of flattening the cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Roque noted that temperature or air-conditioning shall be set to 26 degrees Celsius and free wifi will be removed to discourage the public from staying inside malls.

The government will also set an age limit of mall-goers as only those aged 21 to 59 years old with ID and “not looking sickly” are allowed to enter.

Temperature check, wearing masks, and the use of alcohol are mandatory.

Meanwhile, mall operators were required to provide gloves and masks to their staff.

Provinces or areas which are considered moderate- and low-risk in the spread of COVID-19 will be placed under a general community quarantine starting on May 1.

These are as follows:

Abra

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Marinduque

Camarines Sur

Capiz

Samar

Western Samar

Zamboanga Del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Maguindanao

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Sultan Kudarat

Lanao del Sur

Apayao

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Ilocos Sur

Batanes

Quirino

Aurora

Palawan

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Sorsogon

Masbate

Guimaras

Bohol

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Davao Occidental

Sarangani

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Island

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Basilan, Sulu

Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte announced that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15.

