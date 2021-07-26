Makabayan bloc boycotts final SONA of Prez Duterte

The six members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives boycott the final state of the nation address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte before he steps down from his position in 2022.

Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago believes that President Duterte will use his sixth SONA to cover the alleged failure of his Administration to act on the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the falling economy of the Philippines, the worsening poverty and hunger, and his unkept promises.

“Tiyak na magsisikap si Pangulong Duterte mamaya na maglubid ng mga kasinungalingan upang pagtakpan ang napakaraming kapalpakan ng kanyang administration,” Elago said in an online press conference on Monday, July 26, before the SONA.

The lawmaker also said that the President will provide ‘phantasmic basis’ to set up a Duterte Dynasty, which she described as unconstitutional.

“Malinaw sa taong bayan na talagang palpak ang rehimeng ito, at kailangan ng mag-wakas ang kanilang paghahari. Duterte no more. Duterte goodbye. Duterte wakasan. Duterte dynasty hadlangan,” Elago stressed.

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro, another member of the Makabayan bloc, also said that the education sector already tires from hearing the deceptions of President Duterte.

“Pang-limang SONA niya na ito. Nakita naman natin kung gaano niya binalasubas ang kanyang mga pinangako nung siya ay nangangampanya pa lang,” Castro said.

Castro criticized the Duterte Administration for lacking a plan to bring back face-to-face classes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and for issues with the blended learning system.

Gabriela Women’s Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, meanwhile, assailed President Duterte for the implementation of Oplan Tokhang, which has resulted to many deaths; Republic Act No. 11479, which she called Terror Law; and Executive Order No. 70, which created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Movement; along with his repeated rape jokes.

“Ganito kadumi at kadugo ang iiwanan legacy ni Duterte sa kanyang huling taon bilang Pangulo. Ang mga polisiya at pahayag na ito ang siyang nag-silbing virus sa ating lipunan na kumitil ng buhay ng libo-libong ordinaryong mamayan,” she said.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na mararamdaman ni Duterte at ng kanyang mga alipores ang hagupit ng galit ng malawak na hanay ng masa na nanawagan na wakasan na ang pahirap na rehime,” Brosas added.

Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite also called the election of President Duterte in 2016 as a ‘cruel joke’.

“Hindi State of the Nation Address ang mangyayri ngayon kung hindi Joke of the Nation Address ang gagawin niya at walang dahilan para sasama ang kinatawan ng mamayan sa Joke of the Nation Address na ito,” Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Carlos Zarate added.