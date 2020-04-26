Majority of Senate to support Martial Law declaration – Sotto

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Sunday, April 26, that majority of the senators will support President Rodrigo Duterte if he decides to declare martial law due to the threat presented by the New People’s Army (NPA) amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Sotto stressed that President Duterte has the authority to enforce military law in order to deal with the problem of communist rebellion.

The Chief Executive reiterated on Friday, April 24, his threat to declare martial law due to reports that members of the NPA continue to attack the military providing government assistance to people affected by the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Based on the 1987 Constitution, the President must submit a report to Congress, composed of the Senate and the House of Representatives, within 48 hours after declaring martial law all over the Philippines or in just a part of the country.

The Constitution further states that the ‘Congress, voting jointly, by a vote of at least a majority of all its ,embers in regular or special session, may revoke such proclamation’ of martial law.

Meanwhile, Sotto appealed for the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, to not force the President to declare such law.

Sotto stressed that the public is already going through difficulties because of the CoVid19 crisis, and the NPA adding to the problem will not just cause additional burden to the people, but will tarnish the reputation of the communist movement as well.

“Ang dami na nga nating mga kababayan na nahihirapan tapos sinasabayan nila ng pangugulo,” Sotto said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan

“Siguro panahon na huwag muna silang ganyan at yung kanilang pinaglalaban, kung idelohiya man iyan, ay pwedeng ipagpaliban habang gumagaling na muna yung bansa natin,” he added.