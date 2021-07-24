Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes Batangas town

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Calatagan, Batangas early Saturday morning, and was felt in many areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its latest bulletin, the state seismologists said the quake, which was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 123 kilometers, occurred at 4:48 AM.

Intensity V was felt in the following areas:

Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro

Tagaytay City, Carmona and Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Meanwhile, Intensity IV was recorded in the following cities:

Quezon City

Marikina City

Manila City

Makati City

Taguig City

Valenzuela City

Pasay City

Tagaytay City, Cavite

Batangas City and Talisay City, Batangas

San Mateo, Rizal

Intensity III, on the other hand, was felt in Pasig City, and San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

Just minutes after the initial quake, a short-period surface-wave magnitude (Mblg) 5.5 quake took place in the same town in Batangas, also tectonic in origin with a depth of 108 kilometers, was reported by the PHIVOLCS.

This second earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V – Calatagan, Batangas

Intensity IV – Balayan, Calaca and Mabini, Batangas

Intensity III – Quezon City; Makati City; Manila City; Tagaytay City and Naic, Cavite; Batangas City, San Pascual and Bauan, Batangas; Hermosa, Bataan

Intensity II – Lipa City, Batangas

Following the consecutive quakes, LRT1 announced that it will temporarily halt operations in order to allow full inspection of tracks and facilities.

As of 6:25 AM, LRT1 resumed operations in all 19 stations after receiving a safety clearance to operate.

Likewise, MRT3 announced that operations were temporarily suspended as personnel conduct a safety check and assess the train stations and facilities. Its operations have resumed at 7:04 AM.