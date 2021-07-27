Lorenzana welcomes Prez Duterte’s continuous support to the AFP

Department of National Defense (DND) Sec. Delfin Lorenzana thanked President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 26, for his support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and for his leadership.

“At the DND, we are grateful for the enduring support of the President for the improvement of the welfare and capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines when he increased the salaries of the soldiers,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

“We are thankful for his leadership and direction to end the local communist insurgency, the provision of benefits for rebel returnees and the enactment of the Bangsamoro Basic Law that would address the grievances of our Muslim brothers,” he added.

The DND chief expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive after he delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Lorenzana said that the 2021 SONA reminded the DND that the agency acts for the benefit of the Filipino people.

“Speaking from the heart in his own, simple and inimitable way, the President showed that even as we aim and work for grandiose goals for our country, at the core of it all is protecting and upholding the dignity of every Filipino from all walks of life,” he said.

Lorenzana said that DND takes pride in the accomplishments of the agency in the last five years but recognizes that there still a lot that needs to be done before the term of President Duterte comes to an end in 2022.

He promised that DND will push for the continued modernization of the AFP, and the enactment of laws to improve personal management in the armed forces in the remaining 11 months of the Duterte Administration.

“Our road ahead is laid for us by the President and we will do our utmost to accomplish our mandate in securing our country and contributing to national development,” Lorenzana said.

During the 2021 SONA, President Duterte said that his Administration has always prioritized in strengthening the capability of the military and the police in the Philippines.