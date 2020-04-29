LOOK: UST-Legazpi tops 2019 Bar Exam results

The Supreme Court on Wednesday released the much-awaited results of the 2019 Bar Examination, with a University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi graduate topping the overall results.

May Diane Azores is the topnotcher of the exam with an overall rating of 91.049 percent.

Bikolanang si Mae Diane Azores ng University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi, topnotcher ng Bar2019

According to SC, at least 27.36 percent or 2,103 out of 7,685 examinees, higher than last year’s 22.07 percent, passed the examinations

The passing grade for this year was pegged at 74 percent.

“The court en banc had decided to lower the passing rate… in light of among other considerations the discerned need for younger and technologically adept lawyers to help different fronts of society as we meet the peculiar challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to the new normal,” said Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, head of 2019 Bar Examinations Committee.

The SC magistrate also told the Bar passers to “always be reminded that with the distinction you gained as lawyers comes with the concomitant responsibility to further the ideals of justice and the rule of law.”

The 2019 Bar exams were held at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) during all four Sundays of November.

The examination covered various subjects, such as Political Law, Labor Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Mercantile Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, and Legal and Judicial Ethics.