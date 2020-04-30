Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOOK: Solenn Heussaff shares first photo of daughter Thylane

by Christhel Cuazon
Solenn Heussaff finally shares photo with daughter, Thylane Katana | Photo courtesy: Solenn/Instagram

Solenn Heussaff finally shared a full look of their daughter Thylane with her husband, Nico Bolzico.

“Best days at home getting to know your pure gentle soul,” the actress said in an Instagram post, sharing a photo with Thylane.

“Sorry @nicobolzico this is just a girls pica… you cant hang with us!” she joked.

The celebrity couple welcomed baby Thylane on New Year’s Day.

READ: LOOK: Solenn Heussaff gives birth to their first baby on New Year’s day

The two got married in 2016 and announced their pregnancy back in August last year.

