LOOK: Pia, Megan, Kylie, Angelia look fierce in cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

Not just one, but four Filipina beauty queens are taking over the 10th anniversary cover of Harper’s Bazaar in Vietnam.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong were seen posing fiercely while donning dresses that represent the colors of the Philippines flag – blue, yellow, red and white.

“It’s the first time 4 beauty queens – from the Big 4 – of the Philippines meet on the cover of a glossy magazine,” Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam said in an Instagram post.

“They described their passion, their determination, and the causes they’ve been following post contests. Whichever path they are taking, they’ve never stopped exerting their influence in achieving the goals they promised to the world when they claimed their crowns,” the magazine wrote.

The Filipina beauty queens also shared the covers and some snippets from their photoshoot on their personal Instagram accounts.

“Walang tubig. Walang pagkain… ‘Di magsayaw na lang tayo!” Pia wrote. “Me and my girls on the cover of @bazaarvietnam. Time warp to Temptation Island…version 2021.”

“Careful, careful now. Mahirap i-achieve ang golden tan!” Megan said. “Sharing the cover of @bazaarvietnam with these beautiful and strong women.”

In Kylie’s post, she revealed that the photos were “inspired by Temptation Island realness.”

“Did someone say, Queens? From the powerhouse of Asia, Team Philippines,” she wrote.

“Sana napasaya namin kayong lahat. I’ve always wanted to do this since 2016 and finally, we get to give this as a gift to the fans and the people who genuinely believed in us,” Angelia wrote.

