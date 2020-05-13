LOOK: NCRPO Chief Sinas celebrates 55th birthday inside Camp Bagong Diwa

Despite the ban on mass gathering in Metro Manila, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Major General Debold Sinas, together with other cops, gathered in Camp Bagong Diwa to celebrate his birthday last May 8, 2020.

The photos were uploaded by the NCRPO PIO on their official Facebook page with the caption “Happy Birthday, Sir Dodong!!”

It was supposed to be a mañanita or an early morning birthday serenade organized by the police for their chief. However, as of posting, the photo album was no longer available on the page.

With a theme of Voltes V for his birthday cake, Sinas, who just turned 55, can be seen taking off his mask to blow out the candle. The character was in reference to his signature program named after the popular Japanese animé character.

Photos from the event also showed Sinas and the cops wearing face masks except when they were eating.

However, some photos also showed that the officers are too close to one another which is in violation of the government’s protocol on physical social distancing.

The birthday party for Sinas was held as the PNP struggles to contain the spread of the virus spread within its ranks. As of May 8, a total of 131 cops were confirmed to have COVID-19, with 4 deaths and 49 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has confirmed a total of 11,086 cases including 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries.

However, in a statement, PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said that Sinas informed him that “no party happened.”

“Walang party ang nangyari, ang sabi ni General Sinas. Probably nagkaroon ng mañanita, pero doon sa mañanita, ang sabi ni General Sinas is inobserve pa rin nila ang social distancing. I don’t think may violation ito,” Gamboa said in a Facebook live press briefing on Tuesday.

The PNP chief also said that if there are violations, he will “look into it.” Yet, Gambo said that his trust for Sinas is still intact.

“We know that his job at the NCRPO is very difficult. But, nevertheless, it is not an excuse for him not to follow simple health protocols,” Gamboa said.