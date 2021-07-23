LOOK: Julie Anne San Jose makes it to NYC Time Square billboard

Julie Anne San Jose is the latest Filipino artist to be featured on a digital billboard right at the center of the iconic Times Square in New York City.

On Instagram, the singer-actress shared photos of her amazing billboard and wrote, “TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK BABYYYY!!! Just.. SURREAL.”

San Jose is currently the cover artist for Spotify’s Equal Philippines playlist for her latest single “Free.”

Released in May, “Free” was co-written by Julie Anne with Eduardo Gonzalez and Denise Pimping, and produced by Herdy Casseus, Andrew Gonzales, Carlisle Tabanera, and Ito Rapadas.

The billboard promoted Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, which turns the spotlight on female artists around the world.