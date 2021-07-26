Nation

LOOK: Exhibit of Duterte’s landmark legislations set up at Batasan

by Christhel Cuazon
(Photo courtesy: House of Representatives)

An exhibit has been set up inside the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City ahead of the sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 26.

In photos shared by the House of Representatives, the exhibit “Sa Lahat ng Pagbabago, Salamat Pangulo” showcases paintings of some of the landmark legislations under the Duterte administration.

It is located in the lobby of the session hall inside the complex.

 

For his final SONA, Duterte is expected to focus more on responding to the needs of the Filipino people, especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with DZRH on Sunday, President Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte’s final year in power has its eyes fixed on the recovery of the Philippines economy that was heavily battered by the global crisis.

“Ang focus ng ating national government sa paglaban sa COVID-19, number one yan. Number two kung papaano makaka-recover ang ating ekonomiya na bumagsak dulot ng COVID-19. Alam naman natin na maraming nawalan ng trabaho, kaya dapat lang mag-focus ang national government diyan,” Andanar said.

