Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOOK: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford expecting first child

by Christhel Cuazon
Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford shared the news on Friday that they are expecting their first child together | Photo courtesy: Billy Crawford/Instagram

Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford will be soon to be parents as they both shared on Friday that they are having a baby together.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old singer said that her wife had already been pregnant for the past five months.

“My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby!!!!! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was “not yet”. Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing,” Crawford said in his post.

Meanwhile, Garcia, 27, in a separate post, shared photos of her baby bump and sonogram.

“We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then!” her caption reads.
The two recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple. They tied the knot back in 2018.

Related articles:

  1. Billy Crawford gets a big ‘YES’ from Coleen Garcia
  2. Coleen Garcia sees herself settling down with Billy Crawford
  3. Billy, Coleen air side on controversial ‘pre-nup’ shoot
  4. Billy affected by Coleen’s daring movie scenes
  5. Actor Patrick Garcia welcomes birth of 3rd child

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*