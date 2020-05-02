LOOK: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford expecting first child

Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford will be soon to be parents as they both shared on Friday that they are having a baby together.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old singer said that her wife had already been pregnant for the past five months.

“My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby!!!!! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was “not yet”. Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing,” Crawford said in his post.

Meanwhile, Garcia, 27, in a separate post, shared photos of her baby bump and sonogram.

The two recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple. They tied the knot back in 2018.