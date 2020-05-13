LOOK: Areas under ‘modified’ ECQ, GCQ starting May 16

The Philippine government announced on Tuesday that several areas will be under a new classification of quarantine in order to continuously curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that the whole of Metro Manila, Laguna province, and Cebu City will be under “modified enhanced community quarantine” starting May 16 until May 31.

Under the modified ECQ, Roque explained that the movement of the people in these areas, which are still classified as “high risk,” will continue to be severely restricted under the extended lockdown, with most only allowed to leave their homes for the provision of food and other basic necessities and in cases of emergency.

He also added that authorities will allow the limited reopening of select manufacturing and processing plants. Because there will be work in reopened industries, there will also be “limited transportation services.”

Meanwhile, 38 provinces and 12 cities are still considered at “moderate risk” and will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The 38 provinces are Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga Mountain Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Cavite, Quezon, Rizal, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and, Surigao del Sur.

The 12 provinces under GCQ, on the other hand, includes Baguio City, Santiago City in Isabela, Angeles City, Olongapo City, Batangas City, Lucena City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Zamboanga City, Isabela City in Basilan, Davao City and, Butuan City.

Under GCQ protocol, manufacturing and processing plants can resume operations with 75 percent workforce at maximum and limited transportation to support the government and private firms’ operations.