DOH confirms local transmission of Delta variant in PH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday confirmed that local transmission of the more transmissible and highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been detected in the Philippines.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the phylogenetic analysis conducted by the Philippine Genome Center and case investigation by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau found that “clusters of Delta variant cases were seen to be linked to other local cases, therefore, exhibiting local transmission.”

DOH said that upon the detection of local cases with the Delta variant, the government has initiated enhanced COVID-19 response in areas where Delta variant cases were detected.

“Both the national and local governments have been continuously working together to intensify the implementation of the prevent, detect, isolate, treat, and re-integrate response strategies and increase the country’s health system capacity to be able to manage cases,” it said.

Furthermore, the DOH assured that the government has been ensuring that there are enough COVID-19-dedicated wards, ICUs, and isolation beds in the country. It is also preparing enough supplies of medicine, oxygen tanks, and critical care equipment in hospitals and augmentation of human resources.

The Health Ministry also reminded the public that the best defense against any COVID-19 variant is still the correct and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated when it is their turn.

Moreover, the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travels and gatherings. At the same time, DOH urges LGUs to shorten the duration of case detection to isolation and immediately isolate symptomatic patients, and ramp up their vaccination and prioritize the senior citizens and people with underlying conditions.

“The DOH further calls on everyone to work together to beat the COVID-19 pandemic,” it stated.

So far, the Philippines has recorded 47 Delta variant cases.

Of the said number, 36 have recovered, three have died, and eight remain active.