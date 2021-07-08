Top Stories

LGUs may still require COVID-19 test results for tourists, says DOH

by Christhel Cuazon
A health worker administers a dose of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, as economic workers queue to get vaccinated at Robinsons Place, in Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday night issued a clarification over the recent directive of the government’s COVID-19 task force saying that fully vaccinated individuals need not present their swab test results as entry to other areas within the Philippines.

In a statement, DOH said local government units may still require a negative RT-PCR result even for fully vaccinated travelers before entry in their locality.

“As we iron out the operational concerns raised by some implementers, IATF Resolution No. 101 remains in effect, which affords the LGUs the flexibility to require a negative RT-PCR result before granting anyone entry to their locality,” the health ministry said.

 

Their statement came after DOH Secretary Francisco Duque said that tourists are again required to present negative test results after LGUs raise their complains on the new policy.

 

