LCP receives Php 57,000 from OFW group

The Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in Quezon City received Php 57,000 on Tuesday, May 5, from a group of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Al Lith, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Antonio Ramos, Department Manager III of Administrative Services in LCP, thanked the National Aquaculture Group OFW for the donation which he said will be used to buy personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, for health care workers.

“Dahil dito napakababa ng bilang ng mga empleyado ng Lung Center na nagkakasakit,” Ramos said during an interview with DZRH.

Ramos also said that the cash donation will boost the morale of front-liners in the hospital since they will feel that the private sector and the government supports them amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo. Kung alam ninyo lang dalawang bagay ito. Siyempre yung actual na tulong at, ikalawa, yung nalalaman namin na may mga tao na iniisip kami. Nakakalakas ng loob iyon,” the doctor added.

DZRH Operation Tulong assisted the National Aquaculture Group OFW to ensure that the cash assistance reaches the LCP.