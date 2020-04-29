Lawmakers file bill setting ‘new normal’ following COVID-19 crisis

Members of the House of Representatives filed a bill which seeks to establish policies and regulations for the ‘new normal’ in the workplace and in public spaces.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said that House Bill 6623 will prepare and educate Filipinos for life after the lifting of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) restrictions and to adapt to the new norms of physical distancing.

“It institutionalizes a new way of life after the Enhanced Community Quarantine and serves as a guide to the public,” Cayetano said in a statement.

HB 6623, also known as the ‘New Normal for the Workplace and Public Spaces Act’, provides that standards for the ‘new normal’ shall consist of or apply to the following:

universal and mandatory safety measures, such as the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and the mandatory social distancing;

management and regulation of government-managed public spaces and privately-managed spaces;

management of public transportation;

monitoring of schools and learning institutions, and;

monitoring of private commercial and industrial workplaces.

The bill mandates private companies and establishments to submit ‘new normal workforce and workplace management plans’ to their respective local government units (LGUs).

The plans of the companies and establishments should detail the following:

total number of employees in the office,

overall strategy for the reporting workforce,

mechanisms for maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness,

physical changes in space management to protect employees and implement physical distancing,

personal protective equipment that will be provided, and

measures for managing employees exhibiting symptoms and/or confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Once legislated, the Act will expire after three years upon its effectivity, or sooner, upon the declaration of the President to be issued as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases when a viable vaccine has contained or eradicated COVID-19.