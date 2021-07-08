Lawmaker calls for probe after PMMA cadet found dead in barracks’ restroom

A cadet of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) was found dead Tuesday inside the restroom of the academy in San Narciso, Zambales.

In a statement, the PMMA identified the cadet as Fourth Class Jonash Bondoc. He was found unconscious at the Alpha Company Barracks around 6:30 AM and was rushed to the San Marcelino District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Reports said a PMMA cadet, later on, confessed to accidentally punching Bondoc which caused his nose to bleed and him to lose consciousness.

In a statement, Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun called on the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to investigate the death of Bondoc.

“This is not just about who did it, but also why they are able to do it and who allows them to do it. Establishing the culprits is one thing, but in the long term, it is most important to ascertain that the recurrence of incidents like this are prevented and will never happen again,” Fortun said in a statement.

“The investigation should also look into the defects of the Academy’s policies, its practices and the possible negligence or deliberate tolerance by officials and instructors despite common knowledge of the regular occurrence of these hazing activities,” he added.