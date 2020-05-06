‘Last two minutes na ito’ Mayor Tiangco explains need for extreme enhanced community quarantine in Navotas City

Mayor Tobias Tiangco stressed on Tuesday, May 5, the need to place Navotas City under extreme enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

Tiangco views the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region as a second chance for Navotas City to lower its 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases.

“Hindi naman pwedeng ituloy lang natin iyon enhanced community quarantine at umasa tayo na bababa pa yung kaso kasi ang tingin ko dito sa extension up to May 15 ay pangalawang tsansa natin para ibaba yung kaso,” the mayor of Navotas City said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Sa basketball, last two minutes na ito, so ibigay mo na yung todo-todo pwede mong ibigay na sakripisyo para bumaba yung kaso,” he added.

Executive Order No. 29, which Tiangco signed on Saturday, May 2, placed the entire Navotas City under extreme enhanced community quarantine from Wednesday, May 6, until May 15.

During the extreme enhanced community quarantine, Tiangco said that each barangay will have a schedule of when residents will be allowed to leave their homes and go to the market area.

The mayor added that the market place will be placed under lockdown and disinfected during Sundays.

“Ang mangyayari ay every other day na lang ang pamamalengke. So kung either MWF (Monday-Wednesday-Friday) kayo or TThS (Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday) at pagdating ng Linggo sarado ang palengke dahil mag-didisinfect kami,” Tiangco explained.

The local chief executive explained the need to limit the number of people going to the market place since most of their recent COVID-19 cases went to the area before testing positive for the illness.

“Yung last cases namin, ang common activity nila ay nag-punta sa palengke at nagpunta sa grocery,” Tiangco said.

The mayor also acknowledged doubts regarding the effectiveness of the extreme enhanced community quarantine measures but insists that the local government unit should try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Navotas City.

“Hindi ko sinasabing magiging effective. Hindi ako sigurado. Ang pinagbasehan ko lang dito is yung data. Ang nakuha namin data is karamihan ng activities ay nagpunta sa palengke o nagpunta sa groceries,” Tiangco said

Iyon ang ililimit namin kasi first time naman ito nangyari sa atin. There are no experiences to be learned. It is only now, after this na may matutunan tayo. It could be right, it could be wrong,” he added.

Tiangco also fears that the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be extended after May 15 if the COVID-19 cases in the area will continue to increase.