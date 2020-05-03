Lacson criticizes gov’t for lack of contact tracing, mass testing for COVID-19

Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson criticized the lack of contact tracing and mass testing in the Philippines during the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lacson stressed on Sunday, April 3, that the Philippines failed to imitate other countries that exerted effort to immediately trace people who had contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and quarantine them.

“Talagang may pagkukulang din yung pamahalaan. Halimbawa, non-existent yung contact tracing natin. Sa ibang bansa, napaka-conscious nila sa contact tracing,” the senator said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

Lacson mentioned that he has not heard any updates from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) regarding the contact tracing being done by the national government.

He said that the government lacks a baseline data because of the absence of contact tracing.

“Kung wala silang contact tracing na ginagawa, sino itetest nila? Kung sino lang yung mag-apply? Kung sino lang yung may symptoms na? Napakalimitado noon,” he said.

The lawmaker also insisted that the government needs to test more people for COVID-19.

Lacson said that the government has only conducted more than 80,000 tests when the state should have already tested around 250,000 to 300,000 people for the respiratory illness.

“Kung ibabase natin doon sa baseline data ng contact tracing, halimbawa, hindi lang dapat 85, o 89 thousand yung natetest natin. Dapat pumapalo na tayo by now ng mga 250 to 300 thousand man lang,” Lacson explained.

“Napakalaki ng kakulangan doon sa ating pag-coconduct ng test. Hindi tayo makapangarap na magkakaroon ng flattening of the curve kasi hindi sapat yung ginagawang test,” he added.

Lacson urged the government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests being done in order to identify and isolate infected patients.