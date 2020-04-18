Top Stories

Labor chief Bello reveals ‘favorite’ sister succumbs to COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III | FILE PHOTO

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed on Saturday that his “favorite” sister Catherine succumbed to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Just this morning, we received the news that my sister, my favorite dear sister Cathy already left us,” Bello said during the Laging Handa virtual press briefing.

According to Bello, his sister had been confined in a hospital on March 25 and was found to have been infected with the virus.

“She was about to recover pero ‘di ko alam anong nangyari, nag-relapse,” he noted.

“Paborito ko si Catherine, sumusunod sa akin ‘yun, the first to die among 10 children,” Bello added.

Despite the loss, Bello said he will continue to give updates about COVID-19.

