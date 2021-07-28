Kylie Padilla, Andrea Torres to star in LGBTQ+ theme series

Fans of Kapuso actresses Kylie Padilla and Andrea Torres went abuzz after the two posted on their individual Instagram accounts of them getting intimate.

The posts are in relation to Padilla and Torres’ upcoming series, “BetCin” produced by Rein Entertainment.

Based on the synopsis released by the film outfit, “BetCin” is about an online couple Beth and Cindy who are on the verge of breaking up. They were about to tell their followers, the “Umami’s” through a planned goodbye moment, when they received news that they are one of the semi-finalists for the search of #RelationshipGoals.

Though they’re bent on separating, the prize money of Php10million is too much for them not to consider. Both needed the money, but will they be able to stand each other and pretend that everything is still ok between the two of them in-front of their millions of followers online?

The series will be under the helm of Shugo Praico. They have yet to confirm the release date of “BetCin.”

The series seemed to be getting the much need hype, especially after both actresses became active in promoting it in different social media platforms. Also, the LGBTQ+ theme in series and movies is slowly getting its own niche locally, thanks to the influx of BL series (Boys Love) from Thailand, China and South Korea.

However, “BetCin” will be one of the first series to be aired locally that will involve a relationship between two women.