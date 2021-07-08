Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica split, Robin Padilla confirms

Celebrity couple Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica have broken up, veteran action star Robin Padilla confirmed.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Robin revealed that after he learned about their marital problems, he had asked his daughter Kylie if Aljur had hurt her physically. But his daughter said it was her who decided to end their relationship.

“‘Yon ang unang tanong (ko). Doon lang naman tayo papasok kapag nasaktan ang anak mo,” he said, admitting that it was also painful for him to see the couple part ways after years of being together.

However, he cannot do anything as he said: “Nasa away ng mag-asawa ‘yon eh.”

When probed if there was a third party involved in the couple’s breakup, Robin answered: “Meron daw.”

He said he understands Aljur because he was in the same situation many times before.

“Kaya lang, hindi na uso mga martir ngayon. Tanggapin natin, wala na tayo dun. Yun ang unang-unang sinabi ko kay Kylie nung nag-usap kami. ‘Lalaki iyang asawa mo. Pasalamat ka nga, anak mo, lalaki,'” the actor stated.

Robin then claimed that cheating is “natural” among men because of temptations.

“Kasi sa panahon ngayon, ‘wag tayong maglokohan. Panahon ngayon, ‘di ako naniniwala na merong lalaki na makakatanggi sa tukso,” he said.

Break-up rumors between the two circulated after Kylie’s cryptic posts via her Instagram stories in February.

When asked if Aljur apologized to him, he said his son-in-law did not and even called it “baduy.”

Robin believes that Aljur and Kylie still love each other.

“Sana kasi para sa mga bata, sa mga anak nila. At sana ‘wag naman nila patagalin kung magbabalikan naman sila, eh ka’gad kasi ‘pag tumagal ‘yan, masyado ng maraming mangyayari,” he explained.

Kylie and Aljur tied the knot in December 2018 after getting engaged in 2017. They share two sons, Alas and Axl.