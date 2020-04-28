Kpop star IU collabs with BTS’ Suga for upcoming single

South Korean singer and actress IU is coming back with a new song next month, which she worked on with Suga, a member of one of the most successful and sought-after KPop group BTS.

In a report, IU’s label EDAM Entertainment announced on Monday that the 26-year-old singer will be releasing a single on May 6 along with a music video.

It was also revealed that IU collaborated with BTS rapper and songwriter Suga for the upcoming track, according to the report of Korean media outlet Soompi.

On the same day, the singer-actress dropped a teaser image for her comeback single “8.”

IU’s first teaser image for the track indicates a release date for May 6th and also shows mysterious but delicate imagery that draws intrigue.