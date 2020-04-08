Korean actor So Ji Sub is now married!

South Korean actor So Ji Sub has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jo Eun Jung on Tuesday, April 7.

In a lengthy Instagram message to his fans, the 42-year-old actor revealed that they had a small ceremony attended by their families.

“I’m careful because I think it’s not a perfect time to announce my marriage, but I would like to say everyone that I will always live thankfully, and I will try my best to be a better actor,” the actor said.

The newlywed couple also donated 50 million won to a local charity “to provide at least a bit of comfort and hope in this time when everyone is experiencing difficulty,” the agency, 51K, said as translated in the Soompi report.

The couple met in 2018 when Jo worked as a reporter for an entertainment news program and interviewed So for his movie.

In May 2019, the two announced that they had been dating for a year.