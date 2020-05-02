Koko Pimentel ‘claims’ he has recovered from COVID-19

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel claimed on Saturday that he has already recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Yes, I believe, I am now considered a ‘recovered person’ that’s what my staff told me,” Pimentel told reporters.

The senator’s statement came more than a month after he announced that he tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness.

“But better ask DOH (Department of Health) if that’s already official. Mahirap na magkamali, although, I think, I am COVID free already,” he added.

Pimentel was under fire earlier after visiting Makati Medical Center despite being a person under investigation for the virus.

READ: Senator Pimentel denies claims he “toured” inside Makati Med

The senator’s action was later on denounced by the hospital saying that Pimentel violated his home quarantine protocol and “unduly exposed healthcare workers to possible infection.”

MMC added that Pimentel’s act added to the burden of the hospital trying to respond in its “most competent and aggressive manner to cope with the daunting challenges of this COVID-19 outbreak.”

READ: Makati Med denounces “irresponsible, reckless” act of Koko Pimentel

Pimentel said his swab samples were taken last April 13 and the results came out around 10 days later, negative.