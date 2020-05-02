Top Stories, World

KCNA reports N.Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity

by DZRH News Online
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes the firing of suspected missiles in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) – North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.

Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as a leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

 

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jack Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)

