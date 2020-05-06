KBP surprised by cease and desist order of NTC against ABS-CBN

The cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) against broadcasting giant ABS-CBN surprised the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP).

KPB president Ruperto Nicdao Jr. said on Wednesday, May 6, that the organization expected the NTC to grant provisional authority for ABS-CBN to continue broadcasting operations in television and radio as requested by both Houses of Congress.

Nicdao mentioned that Department of Justice (DOJ) Sec. Menardo Guevarra said that Congress, through a concurrent resolution, may authorize NTC to grant ABS-CBN with provisional authority to operate after its legislative franchise expires on May 4.

He admitted that KBP felt confident that NTC will allow ABS-CBN to continue operations while Congress deliberates on the franchise of the broadcasting firm since Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba promised in front of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises to follow the advice of DOJ.

“Nagkaroon ng agreement between yung NTC and Congress na bibigyan ng provisional authority ng NTC ang ABS-CBN, ” Nicdao said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Base sa suggestion ng Secretary of Justice, nagkaroon ng joint resolution ang Congress at saka Senate na pahintulutan kahit na wala pa, hindi pa narerenew yung franchise ng ABS-CBN, at bibigyan ng NTC ng provisional authority iyan. Dineclare ng NTC Commissioner iyon in front of congressmen and senators, so tayo ay nagulat kung bakit nangyari iyon ganito,” he explained.

The Senate passed a resolution in March providing NTC with the authority to grant provisional authority to ABS-CBN so it can continue while Congress conducts hearings on its franchise.

House Committee on Legislative Franchises also adopted a letter asking NTC to allow ABS-CBN to continue operations after May 4, and until Congress decides on the renewal of its franchise.

Meanwhile, aside from the complaints of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the failure of ABS-CBN to air his campaign advertisements in 2016, Nicdao stressed that the broadcasting firm has no known violations of its franchise.

“Sumusunod sila sa mga pamantasa ng NTC, at doon sa terms of the franchise. Wala tayong alam na major violation nila. Ang alam lang natin yung reklamo noon eleksyon na iyon. Although, hindi naman basehan iyon to deny the renewal of the franchise,” the KBP official said.

ABS-CBN went off the air on Tuesday, May 5, evening in compliance with cease-and-desist order issued by the NTC.