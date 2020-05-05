KBP issues statement on NTC cease and desist order against ABS-CBN

Below is the official statement of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) regarding the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) cease and desist order against ABS-CBN:

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, (KBP), the national association of broadcasters of the Philippines, strongly condemns the decision of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to order ABS-CBN to cease and desist from operating its broadcasting stations. The decision is unfair not only to the network and the thousands who depend on the network for their livelihood but, even more important, to the millions of people served by the Network through its broadcasting activities.

The decision of the NTC could not have come at a worse time. ABS-CBN is performing a valuable service to the public in the midst of a public service emergency not only by providing important news and information to keep the public safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus but also in giving the public much relief from the mental and emotional pressures of quarantine by continuing to broadcast its entertainment programs. Without warning, both the public and the government are deprived of that service. It creates an unnecessary distraction for both government and the private sector from focusing on saving lives and keeping people safe.

The NTC undermines the expectations of almost everyone regarding the continued service of ABS-CBN. These expectations have been established this March 2020 when Congress, both the Senate and the House of Representatives, affirming its power over the granting and dissolution of franchises have agreed with the Department of Justice and the NTC on a legal remedy that would allow ABS-CBN to continue operating while the process of evaluating ABS-CBN’s application for the renewal of its franchise is still pending. Clearly, the NTC had reneged on this agreement. What is even more damaging and injurious is that it had done so at the very last minute, without any hint or warning to anyone.

We urge the government to adopt the equitable remedy, consistent with precedence practiced by NTC with the broadcast industry and adopted by both houses of Congress, of considering the permits and authorizations granted to ABS-CBN extended while evaluation of the application for extension of ABS-CBN’s franchise is pending. We submit that this position is one that better serves the public’s interest.

Finally, the KBP also urges Congress to expedite its deliberation on the application of ABS-CBN that has been filed and pending before it on several occasions.

