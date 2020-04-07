“Kapag naubos to, hindi ko malaman” Prez Duterte seeks more gov’t funds for COVID-19 response

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday night called on Secretary of Finance to ‘steal, borrow, and produce’ more funds as the Philippines continues to battle to the global outbreak brought by the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I am calling on the Secretary of Finance to generate, magnakaw ka, manghiram ka, wala akong pakialam. I-produce mo ‘yung pera kasi ‘pag naubos na ito, ‘di ko malaman,” the President said in a televised speech.

A frightened Duterte said that the PHP 275 billion funds from the Congress allocated for the COVID-19 relief efforts will not last long, adding that the government is not earning anything due to the quarantine.

Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, allows the President to provide emergency cash subsidy to around 18 million low-income households for two months.

The financial assistance ranges from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates.

“I would like to be honest. The PHP 100 billion per month, PHP 300 billion ‘yun. Ang PHP100 billion budget or PHP 270 billion for two months as their estimate, hindi talaga tatagal ‘yan,” Duterte said.

“‘Pag ginastos ko ‘yan, mauubos talaga ‘yan. Eh wala naman kita, puro bigay lang,” he added.

The President revealed that he ordered government officials to explore more options in order to realign the budget for the COVID-19 relief efforts. He also called on employers and Filipinos “who have more in life” to help the government in extending financial assistance to the poorest of the poor.

“When the resources have been exhausted and the pandemic will claim millions of lives, I hope and I pray it would not, pero kung ganun wala na akong magawa,” Duterte stated.

He also noted in his hour-long speech that he would agree to reclamation projects, an idea he earlier opposed, in order to attain money for the country.

“Malapit na, ilang buwan lang ang reserba natin. Ako, handa akong ipagbili ang buong Dewey Boulevard sa gustong mag-reclaim, bigyan nyo ako ng bigas, kasi hindi ako pumayag mag-reclaim,” he said.

Duterte said that he turned down proposals on the reclamation of certain parts of Manila Bay due to his fear that Manila City would collapse.

On Monday night, Duterte said he was “inclined to extend” the lockdown until April 30.

However, on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the Chief Executive had agreed to the proposal of extending the Luzon-wide lockdown until the end of the month in order to flatten the cases of COVID-19 in the country.

As of Monday, the Philippines already reported 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 163 fatalities and 73 recoveries.

