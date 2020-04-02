K-pop star Kim Jaejoong makes ‘April Fools’ prank about COVID-19 in order to raise awareness

K-pop star Kim Jae-joong on Wednesday revealed that he had contracted the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was currently hospitalized for treatment.

However, the now-deleted post turns out to be an ‘April Fools’ prank and an effort to raise awareness.

Jaejoong, later on, posted an apology letter on his Instagram stating that he only “wanted to convey that message because I hoped that people would be more aware and therefore we could minimize the number of people who suffer because of COVID-19.”

“For causing distress, I sincerely apologize to the government agencies and medical professionals who are working hard because of COVID-19 and to the many people who are following instructions to give up on their lifestyles and are doing all they can to overcome this,” his post stated.

However, Kim’s post did not sit well to some netizens as the COVID-19 pandemic has been killing thousands of people worldwide.

In a report from the Korean media outlet Soompi, Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) stated that they are now looking at the possible punishment to be carried out against him following his false diagnosis for the viral disease.

“It involves the spreading of false information, so we’re discussing how exactly the punishment will be carried out,” the statement reads.

They also explained, “It’s possible to punish those who are reported for inciting disorder by continually making malicious prank phone calls to the epidemic prevention authorities, however, this case is something done by a celebrity on social media, and so it seems the more internal discussion is required.”

On April 1, Kim Kang Rip, the first chief coordinator at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, stated at a briefing, “April 1 is April Fool’s Day, which originated in the West, however, we are currently in very serious time.”

He warned against prank calls by saying, “Our society is not in a place where we can accept prank calls or false information.”

Star News noted that while Kim Jaejoong did not make a prank call, he has been criticized for potentially causing chaos by posting false information on social media as a celebrity with a great deal of influence. A petition has been filed on the presidential Blue House’s website titled “Please punish celebrity Kim for his April Fool’s Day prank.”