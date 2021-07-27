K-pop: EXO’s D.O. sweeps iTunes charts worldwide with release of solo album “Empathy”

D.O. of South Korean boy group EXO has been topping iTunes charts all over the world with the release of his solo mini-album “Empathy” on Monday, July 26.

The 28-year-old singer-actor dropped his 8-track first album with the folk song “Rose,” which he wrote himself, as its lead single.

In a report from Korean media outlet Soompi, after the release of D.O.’s album, it went on to top iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 59 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, India, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Brunei, Bolivia, Armenia, Cambodia, and Guatemala.

The album also ranked No. 1 on domestic daily album charts such as Hanteo Chart, Synnara Record, HOTTRACKS. In China, “Empathy” topped Digital Album Sales Charts on QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

D.O., whose real name Doh Kyung-Soo, has previously released solo tracks such as “That’s okay” for SM STATION and “Crying out” for the “Cart” OST.

He is the sixth member of EXO to release a solo album following Lay, Chen, Baekhyun, Suho, and Kai.