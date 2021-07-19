K-pop: All members of SEVENTEEN renews contract with agency

All 13 members of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN have decided to renew their exclusive contract, ahead of its expiration, with their agency Pledis Entertainment.

On Monday, their agency released an official announcement regarding the contract renewals.

“Even ahead of the expiration of the preexisting contracts, the 13 members of SEVENTEEN and the agency discussed the group’s future vision in depth and reached an agreement, making it possible to renew the contracts early on,” the statement read as translated by Korean media outlet Soompi.

Pledis Entertainment added that the SEVENTEEN members wanted to share the meaning behind the contract renewal as well as their determination, stating “The 13 members all agreed to continue on together through our faith in each other and the strong teamwork we built throughout the years, and we will keep doing our best to show good music and cool performances to our fans all over the world as ‘one team’ SEVENTEEN.”

“We will continue to fully support their group promotions as well as their individual activities and do our best to become a solid source of assistance and support. Moreover, we will form more stable, long-term promotion plans for SEVENTEEN both domestically and abroad and grow together with our artists,” the agency noted.

Debuted in 2015, SEVENTEEN – composed of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino – have become one of the fast-rising K-pop groups not just in South Korea, but even in other countries including the Philippines.

Following the good news, the keyword SEVENTEEN immediately trended on Twitter Philippines with some PH Carats expressing their joy on the decision of the group.

The group recently released their latest mini-album “Your Choice” and accompanying title track “Ready to Love” last month.

They last visited Manila on February 28, 2020, for their SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR ‘ODE TO YOU’ IN MANILA.