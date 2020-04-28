John Lloyd Cruz joins Bea Alonzo in an IG live: introduces son ‘Elias’ for the first time

Bea Alonzo just had a ‘major’ catch-up through an Instagram Live with her long-time onscreen partner John Lloyd Cruz.

On Monday, the actress went live to initially teach her followers how to cook bagoong rice, which she earlier prepared for personnel of the National Institutes of Health. However, Alonzo said that it was a little sad speaking to nobody in particular, all alone in her room.

She then went to invite John Lloyd, who by that time was in Cebu, to join her Livestream with her followers.

The two began their playful round of Q&As, with John Lloyd asking Bea on his favorite movies. Towards the end, the two exchanged memorable lines from their projects together, dating back to their tandem’s launching series in 2002, “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay.”

The conversation turned serious when Cruz started reflecting on where his life now. He then admitted he was “afraid” for his son Elias and the world he would be growing up in.

“Natatakot ako na dito ko siya palalakihin… sa mundong ganito,” he said.

Cruz then proceeded on playing “You are my Sunshine” with his guitar. Just as he finished performing, the call was interrupted by a knock on Cruz’s door.

It was from a companion carrying Elias, whom Cruz introduced to the camera, for the first time, to wave for Alonzo.

The actor then excuses himself from Alonzo’s live saying that it was time for him to put Elias to sleep.

It’s unclear if the two were simply catching up or if they’re going to be working with each other soon.

Both Cruz and Alonzo repeatedly denied being involved romantically in real-life despite the popularity of their “love team.”