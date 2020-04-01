Jalajala, Rizal vice-mayor passed away after testing positive for COVID-19

Jalajala, Rizal vice-mayor Jolet Delos Santos passed away on Tuesday, March 31, almost a week after he tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

His son Jomark Delos Santos confirmed the passing of the vice-mayor in a Facebook post.

“Wala pong salita ang katumbas kung gaano kasakit at kahirap na hinde sya makita hanggang sa mga huling sandali ng kanyang buhay,” the younger Delos Santos said.

“Ito po ay sa kadahilananang personal niyang hiling na ayaw nyang malagay ang kanyang pamilya sa panganib,” he added.

The younger Delos Santos announced on March 25 that his father tested positive for COVID-19 but assured that he has been in isolation for a week and that his condition has stabilized.

He also urged people who had contact with the mayor in the previous two weeks to undergo self-quarantine and coordinate with health officers.