Iza Calzado tests negative from COVID-19, due to be released from hospital confinement

Actress Iza Calzado has now tested negative for COVID-19 and is due to be released from hospital confinement.

“It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics!” Calzado\s manager, Noel Ferrer, said in an Instagram post.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, love and support especially the doctors, nurses and all the health workers who continuously risk their lives to serve us all at this time.”

On March 25, Calzado first revealed she had been suffering from pneumonia. A few days later, Ferrer confirmed that the actress tested positive for the viral disease.

“Let us continue to pray as Iza continues to heal and support others who are battling with the virus. Indeed, we pray and heal as one,” he said.

Calzado is the second showbiz personality to be infected with COVID-19, after screen veteran Christopher de Leon.

De Leon has since been discharged from the hospital.