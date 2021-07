Ate Shawee, a stand-up comedian and Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s impersonator, has passed away on Monday, July 26 at the age of 45.

The comedian’s demise, whose real name was Marvin Martinez, was confirmed by his family in a statement.

Martinez died around 1 p.m. at the Chinese General Hospital after battling liver cirrhosis.

His family also asked for financial help to pay for the comedian’s medical bills, which amounted to PHP 60,000 and, for his wake and burial.