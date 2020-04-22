Ilocos Norte imposes Php 5,000 fine for ECQ violations

The provincial board of Ilocos Norte approved an ordinance penalizing violations of the enhanced community quarantine with a Php 5,000 fine.

Provincial Ordinance No. 22-2020 penalizes spreading of fake news; unnecessary roaming; failure of establishments to enforce a social distancing maximum capacity in their premises; violation of the ban on sale, serving, and consumption of intoxicating drinks, and other nationwide protocols.

The ordinance will take effect after 15 days following its publication.

The ordinance will remain in effect even if President Rodrigo Duterte lifts the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon on April 30 as the provincial government of Ilocos Norte plans to ‘gradually’ ease its own issuances.