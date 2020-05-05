IFBB-Philippines asks IATF to allow re-opening of gyms in areas under GCQ

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Philippines (IFBB-Philippines) is asking the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to allow the fitness industry to operate in areas under general community quarantine.

If the IATF allows the fitness industry to resume operations, the sports body proposed the implementation of the following stringent measures and protocols in gyms:

Shortening of gym hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Limit of gym usage per user to a maximum of one hour;

Scheduling of gym users at a certain time slot/period (no walk-ins) followed by 30 minutes to an hour (depending on the size) of gym cleaning and disinfection;

Gyms to adopt a “No Mask and Gloves, No Workout Policy”;

Gym personnel should wear face shields, masks and disposable gloves;

Thermal temperature scanning before entering the Gym;

Hand sanitizer and footbath before entering the Gym;

Gym Trainers shall observe social distancing in instructing clients;

No stretching and massage after workout;

No group classes allowed;

No sparring in Martial Arts and Boxing gyms allowed;

Gyms may install plastic screen dividers between machines/equipment, and

Subject to commercial availability, rapid test kit twice a month for gym user.

IFBB Philippines hopes to sit down with the IATF, particularly with the Department of Health, in order to discuss and carve out the ‘new normal of the fitness industry’ in the absence of a viable cure or vaccine against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“We are confident that the above-mentioned measures and protocols are in line with the general standards and norms to be implemented during GCQ,” the IFBB Philippines said in a letter to the IATF.

The group also said that maintaining a strong and healthy body boosts immunity, the primary shield and armor of a person against COVID-19 and other diseases.