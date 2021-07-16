Nation

IATF updates ‘green’ list of countries which cuts quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers

by Christhel Cuazon
Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Files

The Philippines’ COVID-19 task force has updated on Friday the list of “green” countries tagged as low risk for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) updated the list of countries that qualify from entering the country. Fully vaccinated travelers coming from these countries will only undergo a seven-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days.

These include Albania, American Samoa, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, The British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Curacao, Dominica, Eswatini, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Grenada, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Laos, Liechtenstein, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Romania, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Sint Eustatius, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo, Turks, and Caicos Islands (UK) and Vietnam.

IATF said that starting this month individuals who completed their vaccination abroad and stayed exclusively within these states 14 days prior to their arrival will be allowed a shorter, seven-day facility-based quarantine.

Inbound passengers are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose jab or the second shot of a two-dose vaccine.

