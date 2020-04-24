IATF recommends opening of classes in ‘late September’ as COVID-19 lockdown extends

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said the opening of classes should be moved to “late September” following the extension of enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Lahat ng eskuwelahan i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre, except po sa online learning,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday in a televised statement.

Roque added that higher education institutions in areas under general community quarantine may continue classes to finish the academic year.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of IATF to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15 in order to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19.

Earlier, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said some schools were eyeing to open classes in August, instead of June, to avoid large congregations and congested classrooms where the disease may easily spread.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is also looking at the possibility of delivering some lessons through television or radio so that students will still remain at their homes following the lockdown extension.