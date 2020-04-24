Top Stories

IATF recommends opening of classes in ‘late September’ as COVID-19 lockdown extends

by Christhel Cuazon

 

Students use their hands to cover their heads as they evacuate their school premises after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit the northern island of Luzon and was felt in the Metro Manila, Philippines August 11, 2017, shaking buildings and forcing the evacuation of offices and schools. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said the opening of classes should be moved to “late September” following the extension of enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Lahat ng eskuwelahan i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre, except po sa online learning,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday in a televised statement.

Roque added that higher education institutions in areas under general community quarantine may continue classes to finish the academic year.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of IATF to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15 in order to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19.

READ: Prez Duterte extends lockdown until May 15 in NCR, similarly high-risk provinces

Earlier, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said some schools were eyeing to open classes in August, instead of June, to avoid large congregations and congested classrooms where the disease may easily spread.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is also looking at the possibility of delivering some lessons through television or radio so that students will still remain at their homes following the lockdown extension.

 

Related articles:

  1. IATF: Prez Duterte extends Luzon-wide lockdown until April 30
  2. IATF on Luzon-lockdown extension: “Duterte needs more time to decide”
  3. #WalangPasok: Metro Manila, nearby provinces extend suspension of classes amid COVID-19 threat
  4. Prez Duterte extends suspension of classes in Metro Manila until April 12
  5. Baguio City extends suspension of classes until May 31

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*