IATF: Prez Duterte extends Luzon-wide lockdown until April 30

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday approved the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30 in order to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the Laging Handa virtual press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced that the President agreed to move the lockdown to the end of the month, from the original schedule of April 12.

“Iyong ECQ is up to April 30, 11:59 PM. Ito ang rekomendasyon ng IATF (inter-agency task force) na tinanggap ni Pangulong Duterte at inannounce na niya kagabi. Matapos ang kanyang announcement, vinerify namin – ang enhanced community quarantine is extended until 11:59 pm of April 30,” Nograles said.

In his speech on Monday, Duterte said that they are “inclined” to extend the lockdown.

READ: Prez Duterte ‘inclined’ to extend COVID-19 lockdown until April 30

“Provided, that all exemptions granted by the Office of the President or the IATF shall continue to be in effect for the duration of the extended ECQ,” Nograles said.

He also added that “provided further that such extension of the ECQ shall be without prejudice to the discretion of the President to relax the implementation of the ECQ in some local jurisdictions or the granting of exemptions in favor of certain sectors, as public health considerations and food security may warrant.”

As of Monday, the Philippines already reported 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 163 fatalities and 73 recoveries.

READ: Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 3,660: 73 recoveries, 163 fatalities