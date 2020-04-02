IATF, PNP to provide security to health workers

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has taken action to ensure the safety of health workers and hospital personnel during the enhanced community enforced across Luzon due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said on Wednesday, April 1, that Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa has directed all police units to provide every possible assistance and security to medical staff and health workers.

The directive came after a hospital employee in Sultan Kudarat was splashed with Zonrox, a type of disinfectant, on Friday, March 27, by five unidentified assailants. The employee suffered permanent damage to his sight due to the incident.

Reports also stated that a nurse in Cebu City was splashed with chlorine on Friday by two unidentified men on board a motorcycle.

“Despite all the supports and love our country has shown our health workers, it is unfortunate that we have received reports that there are frontliners have come under attack,” Nograles said during a televised press briefing.

Nograles stressed that it is unacceptable to threaten the safety of health workers amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

He assured that the PNP will apply the full might of the law against those who dare to harm health workers, and that the police will protect them from crime, violence and any form of oppression and discrimination,

“Hindi po tayo papayag na galawin ang ating mga bayani,” Nograles said.