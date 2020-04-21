IATF on Luzon-lockdown extension: “Duterte needs more time to decide”

“We still have time for the President to give his decision.”

This was the response of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 pandemic when asked on the plans of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine that is set to end on April 30.

During a virtual press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the members of the IATF failed to reach a consensus on the government’s next step once the lockdown expires by the end of the month.

“It was a very extensive discussion at lahat ng inputs na maaaring ibigay ng isa ay nabigay naman pero bitin, bitin pa din so we have to do another round of discussions,” he said.

“[The President] needs more time basically,” Nograles emphasized.

The lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 12, was extended until April 30 as the government continues to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown also caused the cancellation of classes in Luzon, forced closure of malls, hotels, and several businesses.

On Monday, the Palace said that Duterte is looking at 2 options once the lockdown extension ends: he could extend it again, or modify it at the provincial, city or municipal, and barangay levels.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also clarified that Duterte has yet to order the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to take over the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

