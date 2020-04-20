IATF meets to discuss fate of ECQ

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases met on Monday, April 20, to discuss whether to extend, lift, or modify the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine set to end on April 30.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, stressed that President Rodrigo Duterte will make the final decision and the task force will just provide recommendations.

Nograles added that President Duterte will decide based on five parameters: the epidemiological curve, the healthcare capacity, the social factors, economic factors and, peace and order and security factors in the Philippines.

“Abangan na lang natin kung anuman iyong maging desisyon niya at hinihingi ko lang din na lahat tayo ay sumuporta sa anuman ang magiging desisyon ng ating mahal na Pangulo at ng ating pamahalaan,” the Malacanang official said during a virtual press briefing.

Reports stated that former Health secretaries, scientists, epidemiologists, and mathematicians have been invited to the meeting.

Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez previously recommended the possibility the gradual lifting of the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) so that essential industries can resume operations.

Meanwhile, President Duterte recently threatened to have the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines take over the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine due to a number of people caught violating social distancing measures and curfew.