IATF launches RapidPass system

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases launched on Friday, April 3, the RapidPass system in order to ease the passage of frontliners at checkpoints during the enhanced community quarantine.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, explained that the task force conceptualized the system in order to hasten the passage of vehicles, and limit person-to-person contact at checkpoints.

Nograles said that frontliners will receive OR codes that will be scanned at checkpoints

“Ang ating mga frontliners sa mga checkpoints ay gagamit ng QR code scanners na nandoon po sa kanilang mga smartphones at i-scan po iyong unique QR codes na ibibigay sa ating mga authorized individuals or vehicles,” the Malacanang official said during a televised press briefing,

“Pag-scan po sa QR code, puwede na po padaanin ang individual or iyong sasakyan,” he added.

Nograles said frontliners or authorized personnel can make a request through the website, rapid-pass.ph, in order to acquire a QR code and a control number, which can also be presented at checkpoints together with a valid ID.

“Kapag approved na po ito, a unique and secure QR code and control number will be granted to each authorized person para magamit niya ito. Puwede pong i-print ang QR code at ipaskil sa sasakyan o puwedeng ipakita sa inyong smartphone,” Nograles said.

“Sa mga walang smartphone or printer, ipakita lamang ang inyong control number sa ating mga nagtatao ng checkpoint kasama ang inyong valid ID,” he added.

Nograles said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have field-tested the RapidPass System before it was allowed to be used by the public.

The Philippine government has restricted movement and placed checkpoints all over Luzon in order to prevent the further spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).