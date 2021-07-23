Top Stories

IATF halts policy: No kids allowed outdoors due to Delta variant

by Christhel Cuazon
A child wears a mask as people wait to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a government facility in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippine government’s COVID-19 task force on Friday took back its policy of allowing children aged 5 and above outdoors following the confirmation of local transmission for the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

In the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) issued on Friday, children aged 5 to 17 will not be allowed to go outside of their homes in areas under the general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

The announcement came less than a month after the government agreed to ease travel restrictions on children.

In an interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the policy change was due to the threat brought by the more transmissible and highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Dahil nagkaroon na tayo ng Delta variant, nagkaisa ang IATF na iatras muna itong resolution na ito,” Duque said.

“Kung makita naman na hindi hindi naman patuloy na tumataas [ang kaso], lalo na dito sa NCR (National Capital Region), baka pwedeng ibalik natin ‘yung Resolution 125 kung saan pinahihintulutan na pwedeng lumabas ang mga bata,” he added.

So far, the Philippines has recorded 47 Delta variant cases.

