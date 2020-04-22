IATF had a very productive discussion with Prez Duterte – Rep. Tan

Quezon Province 4th District Rep. Angelina ‘Helen’ Tan, chairperson of the House Committee on Health, said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) had a very productive discussion on Monday, April 20, regarding the future of the enhanced community quarantine.

Tan, who attended the discussions, said on Tuesday, April 21, that the IATF meeting focused on setting the parameters they need to consider before making the decision whether to lift, modify, or extend the enhanced community quarantine after April 30.

However, the congresswoman said that the IATF only presented suggestions to President Rodrigo Duterte, and Department of Health Sec. Francisco Duque III asked for a few more days before submitting a recommendation.

“We are still gathering information. The upcoming week is very critical and important kasi ngayon pa lang tayo nag-start ng mga mass testing,” Tan said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

Aside from IATF members, Tan confirmed that a panel of former Health secretaries, infectious disease doctors, and public health experts also attended the meeting.

She added that the IATF also provided President Duterte with information from the ground, the target of the DOH and other members of the Executive branch, and the impact of their possible actions.