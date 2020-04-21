IATF assures PHL has enough supply of food

The Inter-Agency Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) assured the public that the country has enough supply of rice and other essential food items amidst the enhanced community quarantine.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said that the Department of Agriculture provided assurance that the country has around 18 million metric tons of rice, which can last for 84 days or until the end of June.

Nograles also mentioned that the Philippines has 1.95 million metric tons of chicken and and 1.12 million metric tons of pork.

“Sa madaling salita, may pagkain po tayo at hindi po tayo mauubusan ng supply sa ating mga merkado,” the Palace official said during a virtual press briefing on Monday, April 21.